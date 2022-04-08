Supply chain delays: Should you stock up now?

(NewsNation) ⁠— There’s a new nightmare for U.S. shoppers – shipping delays.

The reason? COVID-19 continues to have a huge impact on global trade.

Right now, China is in the middle of its worst COVID outbreak since the pandemic began in Wuhan back in January 2020.

The entire city of Shanghai is currently in lockdown, and outbreaks continue to rage in other parts of the country.

Additionally, the war in Ukraine has also delayed global shipping route options.

Christmas is nine months away, and some companies are reportedly placing orders for the holiday season.

Former United States Homeland Security Advisor Julia Nesheiwat says you should start preparing for the worst.

“Think about where it’s being made, and that could help expedite these types of presents overall,” Nesheiwat said Friday night during an appearance on “Banfield.”

Nesheiwat said the pandemic showed how quickly the supply chain can be thrown into disarray, which could be life threatening because things like “masks and gloves can very quickly become a security issue.”

Tips to prepare for supply chain delays

Stay informed

Take extra time to read the labels If it says “made in China,” think carefully about your deadline

Buying from American manufacturers will likely lead to faster results

“A lot of lessons learned here. You’ve got COVID crisis, it ebbs and flows. You have the Russian/Ukraine crisis. Now, more than ever, it’s just so important to stay informed,” Nesheiwat said.

The former Homeland Security Advisor adds that the United States no longer produces complex computer processors or batteries, and encourages everyone to know where things are made.

Even if the product is made in the U.S., getting it around the country requires a healthy trucking industry. But part of the issue leading to empty shelves this past holiday season was a lack of truck drivers.

“Some states are considering to increase the staffing by lowering the age requirement to be a trucker. You can lower it from 21 to age 18, which could be of help,” Nesheiwat said.