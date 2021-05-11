Suze Orman shares her top tips for personal finance and life; Chef Marc Murphy on the state of the service industry

(NewsNation Now) — Before she was a bestselling author, the biggest name on CNBC or America’s best known personal-finance maven, Suze Orman was a waitress who talked her way into a job at a brokerage to make back the money that a crooked broker had scammed from her.

Today her mission is simple: getting everyone to “live below our means but within our needs” from our credit cards to our morning coffee. She joined Ashleigh to share personal final tips covering everything from stock investing to everyday expenses.

And Marc Murphy is famous for his role as a judge in TV’s “Chopped” as well as some of the best and busiest restaurants in the U.S. But he also lends his time, experience and empathy to a program matching tutors with kids who have dyslexia. He talks about the program as well as the state of the restaurant industry.

