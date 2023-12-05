Wife in alleged murder for hire plot a ‘control freak’: Source

(NewsNation) — NewsNation has learned new details about a bungled murder-for-hire plot that involved a California couple.

In July, Tatyana Remley filed for divorce from her husband Mark Remley and weeks later was arrested for allegedly hiring a hit man to kill Mark; the “hit man” was actually a cop.

A source close to the former couple, who asked to remain anonymous, told NewsNation that Tatyana Remley is as a “control freak” who would push everything to the limit. She’s said to be a fighter and an instigator who had to be the center of attention and dreamed of becoming one of “The Real Housewives” on Bravo TV.

Tatyana Remley, 42, was first arrested on suspicion of firearms-related offenses and booked into the Vista Detention Facility following a July 2 house fire in the San Diego area, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release at the time. Authorities say they found Remley at the home in possession of three firearms and ammunition.

An investigation was opened the next day after the sheriff’s department received information Remley was attempting to hire someone to kill Mark, who is now missing.

On Aug. 2, Remley met with an undercover sheriff’s detective, describing how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed, according to officials.

“Remley brought three additional firearms and U.S. currency as a down payment for the murder. Remley was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility,” the sheriff’s department said.

Before vanishing, Mark was rushed to a hospital for a possible seizure a day before news of Tatyana’s murder-for-hire plan made headlines, DailyMail.com reported.

Equestrian showman Erik Martonovich, a former business partner of the Remleys, previously told NewsNation he believes Tatyana Remley is “full of it,” and that Mark just “threw money” at whatever she wanted.

The Remleys were part of an elite sex club known as SNCTM, and the founder of the club, Damon Lawner, previously told NewsNation the couple’s marriage seemed to be “really happy” when they were members of his club.

The couple’s multimillion-dollar mansion burned down days after Tatyana filed for divorce, and Mark had claimed Tatyana intentionally set the fire.

The source close to the couple told NewsNation “If Tatyana was willing to take a hit out on him, maybe she would try something as retaliation.”

The Remleys’ marriage was described as “weird and volatile” with a brief separation in 2013.

Lawner previously said the couple “seemed really into” his sex club, but Tatyana’s character didn’t seem “authentic.”

“There was something off about her, for sure. But I don’t think he (Mark) saw it. I think he was in love with her. I think he really cared for her. Whatever she was pulling, I don’t think he was aware of it,” Lawner said.

Remley faces charges including solicitation of murder in connection to the murder-for-hire plot.

NewsNation affiliate KSWB contributed to this report.