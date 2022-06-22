Teen born of statutory rape removed from biological dad

(NewsNation) — A Louisiana judge has temporarily reversed his decision to grant John Barnes’ full custody of his 16-year-old daughter, according to a WBRZ investigative report.

Earlier this year, Crysta Abelseth said Barnes, the man she accuses of raping her, was given full custody of her daughter. A judge then reportedly ordered her to pay him child support.

On Tuesday, Judge Jeffrey Cashe temporarily reversed his decision.

Abelseth, a guest of NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Tuesday, said she believes the decision was only reversed because of the media’s recent coverage of her case.

“I do know where my daughter is now. I was able to speak with her, and I’m very excited about that. … I feel very confident in that,” Abelseth said.

WBRZ-TV reporter Chris Nakamoto, one of the investigative reporters who broke the story, also weighed in on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” saying he was surprised by the latest development.

Jarrett Ambeau, who agreed to represent Abelseth after seeing reports about her case, said that they plan on building a case.

“We’re going to present that case in full force to the judge on July 15, and we think it will get the right outcome,” Ambeau said.