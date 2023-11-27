Teen murder suspect escapees likely dangerous: Louisiana police

BATON ROUGE, La. (NewsNation) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for two minors who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday night.

The teens escaped less than two weeks after one of them fled the same jail for the first time in November, Louisiana police said.

Police said David Atkins, 17, and Willie Jackson, 17, were being held for first-degree murder charges. Police said they are considered armed and dangerous.

Investigative reporter Kiran Chawla joined NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Monday to discuss the manhunt. She pointed out several issues within the juvenile system that could have enabled the escape.

“It’s a little bit of everything when it comes to the problem,” Chawla said. “A funding problem. If there’s no money, you have a staffing problem. You have issues with outdated facilities. You have issues with outdated security infrastructure, judges.

“It’s several different dominoes playing into effect in this specific case … This is happening far too often in Baton Rouge,” Chawla added.

City officials said the Baton Rouge Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service are actively searching for the escapees. The city is investigating how the escape happened.

Police are asking anyone who sees these two juveniles to contact authorities immediately by calling 911.

In the photo, Atkins is wearing a black sweatshirt and Jackson is wearing a gray T-shirt.