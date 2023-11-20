Tennessee manhunt: Daughter receiving threats, victim says

Warning: This content may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

(NewsNation) — The hunt continues for accused child rapist Sean Williams, who was last seen Friday in North Carolina near his daughter’s workplace.

Mikayla Evans, who allegedly fell five floors from Williams’ home, has previously been in contact with Williams’ daughter and joined “Banfield” on Monday to discuss her concerns.

“I believe that she’s getting nails in her tires. … We don’t know who that’s from, if it may be from him, or if it’s just other people that know that’s his daughter.”

Williams, who was facing multiple state and federal sex charges, escaped a month ago from a prison transport van and has been on the run ever since.

“(Williams) is familiar with the area and should be considered dangerous,” the FBI news release said. “Law enforcement is asking the community of Sylva, North Carolina, to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.”

Williams’ hair is grown out more than in the photo being circulated by the FBI, the release said. He just turned 52, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Williams faces accusations of child pornography, child rape, aggravated sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.

He’s also charged federally with escape and attempted escape due to an alleged July escape attempt.