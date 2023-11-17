Tennessee manhunt: Sean Williams spotted at NC shopping center

Warning: This content may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

(NewsNation) — An eyewitness saw escaped inmate Sean Williams at a shopping center on Friday in Sylva, North Carolina, according to the FBI.

Williams, who was facing multiple state and federal sex charges, escaped a month ago from a prison transport van and has been on the run ever since.

According to a source, Williams’ daughter works at the shopping center, and that he was seen buying glasses and candy.

A search is currently underway for Williams, who faces accusations of child pornography, child rape, aggravated sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call the U.S. Marshalls at 877-926-8332.