Tennessee manhunt: Sean Williams spotted at NC shopping center

  • Serial rape suspect Sean Williams has been on run for a month
  • U.S. Marshals Service: Williams kicked out prison van's window
  • Source: Williams was seen buying glasses, candy in North Carolina

(NewsNation) — An eyewitness saw escaped inmate Sean Williams at a shopping center on Friday in Sylva, North Carolina, according to the FBI.

Williams, who was facing multiple state and federal sex charges, escaped a month ago from a prison transport van and has been on the run ever since.

According to a source, Williams’ daughter works at the shopping center, and that he was seen buying glasses and candy.  

A search is currently underway for Williams, who faces accusations of child pornography, child rape, aggravated sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.  

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call the U.S. Marshalls at 877-926-8332.

