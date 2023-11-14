Tennessee manhunt: Victims fear Sean Williams will return 

Warning: This content may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

(NewsNation) — Victims of alleged serial rapist Sean Williams fear that he will return to Johnson City, Tennessee, after escaping a prison transport van 27 days ago.

Williams, who was facing multiple state and federal sex charges, escaped nearly four weeks ago from a prison transport van and has been on the run ever since.

Reporting from Johnson City, NewsNation correspondent Brooke Shafer spoke with residents who say they’re living in fear.

Ceda Jones, who lives in neighboring Kingsport Tennessee, said he has spoken with victims connected to Jones: “The victims are absolutely concerned, why wouldn’t you be?” Jones said.

He also said several residents can’t believe Williams escaped.

A search is currently underway for Williams, who faces accusations of child pornography, child rape, aggravated sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.