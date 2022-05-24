(NewsNation) —Former Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy remembers very well the day in December of 2012 when a gunman shot and killed 27 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

He also remembers very well the warning he delivered on TV just days after the shooting — that if nothing was done, this type of violence would come to everyone’s community.

Ten years later, watching the events at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, play out Tuesday, where a gunman opened fire on children and staff in the school, leaving 19 children and two teachers dead, Malloy could not help but think back to that warning.

“I am not prophetic, except of course when it comes to predicting doom. And of course, in the 10 years you’re talking about since that December shooting … we have seen this play out time and time again despite the efforts of the individuals to try to make us safer,” Malloy said.

Malloy said the events Tuesday were “reminiscent” of what happened at Sandy Hook. On Tuesday, early reports of the shooting indicated one or two people had been killed near a school in Texas. Those reports developed as more information came in and soon the gruesome details of what had actually transpired became horrifyingly clear. Just as they had 10 years ago.

“The initial message was one or two people killed, and I used to be a prosecutor in New York City and what that normally meant was a domestic, and then of course within a very short period of time, we came to understand that there was a much larger shooting at the school,” Malloy said.

Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos, 18, was identified as the shooting suspect Tuesday. Like 20-year-old Adam Lanza, the shooter of children at Sandy Hook, Ramos died before he could be arrested. Lanza took his own life. Ramos was killed by police.

Similarly, both shooters used rifles to carry out their killings. Lanza was believed to have serious mental health complications.

“There are simple things we can do to make ourselves safer and then there’s very complicated issues that people get all worked up about,” Malloy said. “But there are ways to make ourselves safer, one of those, by the way, is to get people with mental health challenges the treatment that they need and deserve.”