The art of making crime scenes livable again

(NewsNation) — Have you ever wondered what happens to a crime scene after it’s been processed?

Cleanup crews like “The Soul Mediators” go in and get things looking normal again. TikTokers Tom DeSena and Junior Lallbachan told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday that cleaning up after a murder requires a “strong-minded person.”

The addresses of the scenes that “The Soul Mediators” clean up are kept private, but DeSena and Lallbachan were able to share their their co-workers helped clean up the “Rust” shooting incident.

“The hardest part of this job is traveling. The next hardest part is when you gotta get up early in the morning. It’s tough sometimes. … You got to get up and get the job done,” Lallbachan said during an appearance on “Banfield.”

Prior to cleanup, the team gets a brief description of the crime scene, but sometimes they “can’t always tell” what they’re going to walk in on.

DeSena said that before going to cleanup, they always ask if drugs were involved, if there are any types of animals they need to be aware of and if there are any weapons, such as needles or knives, to watch out for.

DeSena and Lallbachan document their work on TIkTok and now have more than 220,000 followers and better than a million likes on the social media platform.