The Holderness Family explains creative process behind viral YouTube videos, local news background

(Banfield) – The Holderness Family became internet sensations in 2013 when their video Christmas card went viral overnight. Since then, they’ve garnered more than a billion views on their popular YouTube channel.

Kim and Penn Holderness joined Ashleigh Banfield Thursday to chat about the creative process behind their viral videos and how the workload of their local news background compared.

