The life and legacy of Prince Phillip

(Banfield) —Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99.

Ashleigh Banfield reflected on Phillip’s legacy along with the international reaction to his death. Lord John Taylor of Warwick, a member of the UK’s House of Lords, joined Banfield to share his personal memories of the monarch.

She was also joined by long-time royal watcher Hilary Fordwich and Insider Lifestyle Deputy Editor Chloe Pantazi with their thoughts on the global reaction.

