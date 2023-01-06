‘There’s so much intrigue’: Analyst on Idaho timeline

(NewsNation) — According to a Boise, Idaho NBC news station, Steve Goncalves said one of the surviving roommates of the slain University of Idaho students passed out after seeing the crime scene, and the other was hyperventilating while on the phone with 911, which may explain why the call was made about an “unconscious person.”

“You got to remember, these two girls were so upset that when they went outside after seeing this … they couldn’t quite understand what these girls were seeing,” Goncalves reportedly told the outlet.

Mark O’Mara, a criminal defense and civil rights attorney told “Banfield” on Friday night that although there’s so much “intrigue” in the hours that “nobody called anybody,” perhaps, there’s information that the public doesn’t know about yet.

“Defense attorneys just look for anything to suggest an inexplicable event, and that’s reasonable doubt,” O’Mara said.

The probable cause affidavit released Thursday laid out in meticulous detail how authorities linked 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger to the Nov. 13 deaths, but many questions remain unanswered.

“We’ve only seen 70 pages. Before we’re done, there’s going to be tens of thousands of pages of discovery on this case,” O’Mara added.