‘Time to move to Russia’ video sparks controversy

(NewsNation) — A pro-Russian group called “Signal” has released a propaganda video that appears to be urging people to relocate to their country before winter hits.

The caption of the video: “Time to move to Russia 🤍💙❤️”

Time to move to Russia 🤍💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/4CZL1Nt4Gi — Rusia en España (@EmbajadaRusaES) July 29, 2022

The video lists the following perks, claiming to have everything from “beautiful women” to an “economy that can withstand thousands of sanctions.”

Delicious cuisine

Beautiful women

Cheap gas

Rich history

World-famous literature

Unique architecture

Fertile soil

Cheap electricity and water

Ballet

Cheap taxi and delivery

Traditional values

Christianity

No cancel culture

Hospitality

Vodka

Economy that can withstand thousands of sanctions

The video has since gone viral, sparking controversial comments.

Jonathan Sanders, former CBS News Moscow correspondent and author of “The Russians Emerge” told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Thursday that the video seems like a “sad piece of satire.” And he thinks the tag line, regarding winter, may be a reference to Game of Thrones.

“Yes, beautiful women, and they’re all mourning their cousins and brothers going to fight in Ukraine. No cancel culture? That is unless you believe in freedom of speech and wanting to speak out against a war that isn’t a war. It’s called a special military action,” Sanders said.