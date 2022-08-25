‘Time to move to Russia’ video sparks controversy

(NewsNation) — A pro-Russian group called “Signal” has released a propaganda video that appears to be urging people to relocate to their country before winter hits.
The caption of the video: “Time to move to Russia 🤍💙❤️”
The video lists the following perks, claiming to have everything from “beautiful women” to an “economy that can withstand thousands of sanctions.”
- Delicious cuisine
- Beautiful women
- Cheap gas
- Rich history
- World-famous literature
- Unique architecture
- Fertile soil
- Cheap electricity and water
- Ballet
- Cheap taxi and delivery
- Traditional values
- Christianity
- No cancel culture
- Hospitality
- Vodka
- Economy that can withstand thousands of sanctions
The video has since gone viral, sparking controversial comments.
Jonathan Sanders, former CBS News Moscow correspondent and author of “The Russians Emerge” told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Thursday that the video seems like a “sad piece of satire.” And he thinks the tag line, regarding winter, may be a reference to Game of Thrones.
“Yes, beautiful women, and they’re all mourning their cousins and brothers going to fight in Ukraine. No cancel culture? That is unless you believe in freedom of speech and wanting to speak out against a war that isn’t a war. It’s called a special military action,” Sanders said.