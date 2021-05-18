‘Tragic but justified:’ Legal, police experts examine decision not to charge officers in fatal shooting of Andrew Brown

(NewsNation Now) — Officials in North Carolina announced officers involved in the shooting death of Andrew Brown would not face charges Tuesday, with the district attorney calling the incident, “tragic but justified.”

While Elizabeth City, N.C. is one of the latest cities to erupt in protest after a shooting death at the hands of police, the department in this instance is saying the officers did not break the law when they opened fire as Brown drove towards them in his car.

Attorneys Mark Geragos of the “Reasonable Doubt” podcast and Trent Copeland with the law firm Browne, George & Ross join Deputy James Craigmyle of Live PD to examine the decision.

