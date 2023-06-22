Treasure hunter: My hat goes off to all who tried 

(NewsNation) — Treasure hunter Carl Allen told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Thursday that the Titan submersible tragedy could actually have a positive impact on deep sea exploration.

The submersible, belonging to OceanGate, Inc., suffered a “catastrophic implosion” less than two hours after it began its underwater journey, authorities have determined. The cause of that implosion remains under investigation.

The passengers were British businessman Hamish Harding, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, and pilot and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

“I think the the five individuals that were on there would want us to continue,” Allen said during an exclusive interview on “Banfield.” I’m an explorer, and I’m sort of an amateur … compared to my heroes that passed today. We can’t stop. What they did today was motivation to keep going.”

Allen said it’s not the appropriate time, but said that eventually, it could be realized that this incident may have “actually saved a lot of lives.”

Allen also addressed those who tried to rescue the five individuals.

“Don’t feel bad. You made it there. So many people went on that mission to do this, and I congratulate every one of you. … David Concannon, my man, wherever you are tonight, everything you did was incredible. And your friends will be so proud of you,” Allen said.