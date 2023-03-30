‘I could care less’: Trump attorney reacts to Stormy Daniels

(NewsNation) — Donald Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield that he was shocked when a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former President.

The indictment, which remains under seal, marks the first time a former president is facing criminal charges. Those exact charges are still unknown but will likely be announced in the coming days.

The investigation dates back to 2016 when Trump allegedly directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels who said she had an affair with the former president. Trump has repeatedly denied that claim.

Following the indictment, Daniels’ attorney, Clark Brewster, released a statement saying that “no one is above the law.”

“The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law. #teamstormy,” Brewster said.

Tacopina said he could “care less about what Stormy Daniels has to say.”

“Let me make something very clear. Whether he (Trump) did or didn’t have a relationship, or a one night stand, even though he adamantly denies it. … It doesn’t change the fact that that is not a crime,” Tacopina said.

Tacopina also said it was “pathetic” that this case has been in the press consistently. “Any normal DA would be mortified by that and understand that the pathological need for media attention is a real problem for the credibility of witnesses. She’s written books. Everyone is writing books,” Tacopina added.