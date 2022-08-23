Trump will ‘pick a woman’ as running mate: former GOP director

(NewsNation) — Paul Manafort expressed his loyalty to former President Donald Trump in a new interview with incoming NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, saying he believes the former president will run again for president in 2024.

Cuomo also asked Manafort about Ron DeSantis and if he thinks Trump can beat the Republican frontrunner.

Although the Florida governor has not declared he’s running for president in 2024, he appears to be building his political brand, which is toeing the line between the establishment and MAGA movement.

Manafort responded by saying Trump needs someone like Tim Scott in his corner, not DeSantis.

Former GOP Communications Director Tara Setmayer disagreed, telling NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday night that Trump is “probably going to pick a woman” when it comes to his running mate.

“We’ve already seen several Republican women that are vying for Trump’s affection, from Kristi Noem to Elise Stefanik to others. To Sarah Palin, potentially,” Setmayer said. “That was an interesting out of left field answer from Manafort.”