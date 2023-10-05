Tupac Shakur murder: Childhood friend of Duane Davis speaks out

(NewsNation) — Matthew Fletcher, an attorney who grew up with Duane “Keefe D” Davis and previously represented Marion “Suge” Knight, joined “Banfield” on Thursday to discuss the arrest of Davis, the man prosecutors say masterminded the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

Davis, 60, a self-described gang member, was arrested at his Henderson, Nevada, home last Friday. A few hours later, a grand jury indictment was unsealed in Clark County District Court charging him with murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

The Sept. 7, 1996 shooting, at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a block off the Las Vegas Strip, followed a fight earlier in the night, according to reports. In the hours before the murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang and Davis’ nephew.

Davis has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he provided the gun used in the drive-by shooting.

Fletcher told “Banfield” he “doesn’t have a clue” who the shooter is and that “there’s no new here.”

“There’s no new evidence at all. ‘Keefe D’ has been running his mouth to whoever will listen for 20, 25 years. His main story starts off, ‘We just happened to be hanging out at the time.”

Davis is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail. A rescheduled arraignment is planned for at 9 a.m. local time Oct. 19.

NewsNation’s Tom Palmer contributed to this report.