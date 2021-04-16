TV host Montel Williams talks 17-year on-air run, mission to help fellow Navy vets on ‘Banfield’

(Banfield) – His self-titled show had a 17-year on-air run, but before that TV host Montel Williams gave 22 years of his life to the U.S. military, retiring as a navy Lt. Commander.

Known for speaking his mind and never shying away from tough questions, Williams joined Ashleigh Thursday night to reminisce on his long-running show and talk about his mission to improve the lives of his fellow veterans one house at a time.

