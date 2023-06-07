UFO claims could be positive: ‘X-Files’ E.P.  

(NewsNation) — “The X-Files” producer Frank Spotnitz told NewsNation’s “Banfield” he’s a skeptic of the military whistleblower’s secret UFO claims but he would “love to be convinced.”

Spotnitz said the claims could have a positive, profound effect on humanity.

“Aliens are like trying to prove there’s a God. If you could, that would have profound effects on everything,” Spotnitz said. “It would change our understanding of each other. … It might bring us closer together because there’d be this other threat that’s not human. We’re always looking for the bad guy, but in this case, it wouldn’t be other people, it’d be someone else out there.”

David Grusch claims the government is covering up evidence that UFOs really are extraterrestrial and that he has seen evidence of a secret crash retrieval program. The Air Force veteran alleges the U.S. has even retrieved bodies from other species. Grusch spoke about these claims exclusively to award-winning investigative journalist Ross Coulthart, reporting for NewsNation.

Spotnitz also revealed that he’s still in touch with Chris Carter, producer for “The X-Files.” Spotnitz said that Carter is less skeptical than he is about the recent claims.