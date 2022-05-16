UFO researchers look ahead to Tuesday hearing

(NewsNation) — Is there an alien force on a mission to explore strange new worlds — like ours? UFO enthusiasts are hoping some of the truth they believe is out there could be revealed Tuesday.

Congress will hold a hearing on threats posed by unidentified flying objects and unexplained aerial phenomena. Experts on the subject are hoping Pentagon officials will be more revealing than they have been in recent decades.

The hearing is happening at least in part because some of the objects caught on camera move and behave in ways technology experts can’t explain. Can the UFOs be explained as next generation military technology from China or another power? And if so, how would the U.S. government react?

“We already know they’ve come back now in the latest reports and said these do represent a national security threat. They’re beyond our next generation capacity, we should take a look at this,” said Ben Hanson, host of “UFO Witness” on Discovery +, during a Monday appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Though the U.S. has been more transparent in recent years with UFOs, lifelong experts including Nick Pope are convinced they’re holding back a world-changing secret.

“Some people say a body like the United Nations should step in; I’m not sure about that,” Pope said on “Banfield.” “One thing is for sure: Here in the U.S., the government knows far more about this than it is making public.”