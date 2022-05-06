Unexplained creepy dolls washing up on Texas beaches

(NewsNation) — Dozens of creepy dolls have been washing up on the shores of Texas.

Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute, told the Star-Telegram that the dolls have been showing up frequently for years.

Tunnell and his research colleagues started spotting them while surveying a 40-mile stretch of beach running from north Padre Island, up to Matagorda Island.

Photo credit: Jace Tunnell, Mission Aransas Reserve.

“Every day is something new,” Tunnell told the Star-Telegram. “Just when you think you’ve found everything that could possibly wash up on shore, something else comes up.”

Photo credit: Jace Tunnell, Mission Aransas Reserve.

It’s clear they’ve been in the water for a long time, for one doll had a barnacle coming out of its eye.

With the way the currents work, these dolls could be coming from anywhere in the world. But the reason they’re showing up along the Texas Gulf Coast is because of a “loop current,” according to Tunnel.