US teacher in Russian jail may be pregnant, friend says

(NewsNation) — Sarah Krivanek, a 46-year-old American schoolteacher, was arrested last fall after she reportedly scratched her Russian partner’s nose with a knife while defending herself.

Photos, exclusively obtained by NewsNation, show the injuries Krivanek’s friends say she suffered by her partner, Mikhail Karavaev. She was granted bail but arrested a month later when she tried to board a plane at the Moscow airport at the urging of the U.S. Embassy.

A friend, Robynn Bradshaw, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Thursday that Krivanek may be pregnant. She said that Krivanek confided in her, telling her that Karavaev was drinking and beating her while pregnant.

“It could be possible. I haven’t talked to her since July of 2021. That was the last time I heard from her. I know that she was pregnant previously, she sent me pictures. And I was worried about her,” Bradshaw said.

Krivanek had previously miscarried because Karavaev “beat her so bad,” according to Bradshaw.

“I hope she makes it home. I am nervous for her. I mean, not hearing from her for such a long time, I thought was unusual, and I kept seeing rumors about what had happened to her. Knowing that she’s in Russian jail is even more terrifying,” Bradshaw added.