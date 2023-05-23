Vallow grandparents: We want to bring the children home

(NewsNation) — JJ Vallow’s grandparents told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday that the hardest part of the entire Lori Vallow trial ordeal has been their inability to provide the child a proper burial.

“We’re hoping that the court will, in the near future, allow us to bring the children home and have a proper burial,” Larry Woodcock said during an exclusive appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” Larry and Kay said they plan to honor JJ under his favorite oak trees in their yard.

Earlier this month, Lori was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, 7-year-old JJ and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

“It was a verdict that Kay and I, in our hearts knew that was a true, honest and righteous verdict,” Larry said on “Banfield.” “It’s been hard on us. Four years have been hard. We’ve had a rollercoaster ride, and at times it’s been very difficult. But the verdict was a good verdict.”

Kay said the verdict was a relief and that she feels lighter. During the trial, Larry said he mainly was focused on watching Lori’s behavior.

“I wanted to see any changes that she (Lori) was gonna put forth. The second thing was I wanted to focus on the jurors. … I’ve always said, since this started, just give me a good jury that’s going to listen to all the evidence, make the right choice. And I can honestly say. … The jury was amazing. They were absolutely amazing.”

Larry and Kay told “Banfield” that they “absolutely” expect to be back in court when Lori’s sentencing is handed down. They also plan to be at Chad’s trial.