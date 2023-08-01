Vatican and UFOs: What is in the archives?

  • David Grusch previously claimed the Vatican was part of a UFO cover-up
  • Vatican press office has not responded for comment
  • Vatican may be waiting for US to respond first: Ross Coulthart

Updated:
Banfield

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation