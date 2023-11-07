5-story fall victim believes Tennessee escapee drugged, pushed her

Warning: The following contains descriptions of sexual violence.

(NewsNation) — Alleged child rapist Sean Williams escaped from a prison transport van while on the way to the U.S. District Courthouse in Greeneville, Tennessee last month.

He faces charges including production of child pornography, child rape, aggravated sexual assault, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Williams’ time in the public eye began in late June 2022 after the filing of a federal lawsuit by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri “Kat” Dahl. But the real beginning of the story can be traced to Sept. 19, 2020, when a Kingsport woman named Mikayla Evans fell out of a window at Williams’ fifth-floor downtown Johnson City apartment.

Evans told NewsNation’s “Banfield” exclusively that she believes Williams drugged and attempted to assault her before she was “possibly” pushed out of the window.

“I broke all of my fingers and all of my toes. I pretty much shattered my right foot, most of it is made with plates and screws,” Evans said, explaining the injuries she’s sustained.

Evans said she “was disgusted” when she learned that Williams had digital evidence of potential assaults of dozens of women.

Williams, a former Tennessee businessman, has been at large for more than 20 days. The U.S. Marshals Service is actively looking for him.

U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee David Jolley told “Banfield” in an exclusive interview there was a failure by the transport team of some sort.

“I wish I knew all the answers to how this happened,” Jolley said.

“Obviously, there was a failure by the transport team of some sort. … Whether they were in collusion in some way, whether it was pure negligence. … Investigators are looking into that part of it as we speak, led by the FBI.”

Nexstar affiliate WJHL journalist Jeff Keeling contributed to this report.