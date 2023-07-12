Victim’s aunt denied impact statement in Lori Vallow sentencing

(NewsNation) — Tammy Daybell’s aunt Vicki Hoban said it’s “disturbing” that she can’t speak her truth at Lori Vallow’s upcoming sentencing.

Vallow was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two youngest children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. She was also found guilty of all other charges she faced, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case of her husband Chad Daybell’s previous wife Tammy, and grand theft.

When Vallow’s sentencing takes place later this month, Judge Steven Boyce is only allowing immediate family members of Vallow to submit victim impact statements. Hoban spoke out exclusively on NewsNation’s “Banfield” about her desire to be an advocate for her sister, victim Tammy Daybell’s mom, who recently passed away.

“Lori really hasn’t had to face anybody in our family. … This is extremely important to me. I lost my sister last month, and one of the things that I told her was that I would follow this through to the end,” Hoban told “Banfield” on Wednesday.

The sentencing for Vallow has been scheduled for 9 a.m. July 31 at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, according to court documents.