Video shows Georgia mom, husband before murder plot charge

(NewsNation) — NewsNation has obtained new body camera footage showing police responding to a confrontation between Lindsay Shiver and the husband she’s now charged with plotting to kill.

Shiver called police July 16 to report her estranged husband Robert Shiver, who she’s reportedly divorcing, had pushed her after he allegedly told her that she and her reported boyfriend weren’t allowed to join Robert and Linday’s sons on a trip to the Bahamas.

“Living in the same house is hell on Earth, as you can imagine,” Lindsay is heard saying on the body cam footage. In the video, Lindsay claims Robert pushed her at one point after trying to stop her from joining the trip. Robert denies the claim in the video.

Robert tells police that Lindsay had previously planned to go on a trip with her boyfriend to Key West, Florida. He said he didn’t support them joining on their private Bahamas flight.

Divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told “Banfield” on Wednesday night “it doesn’t make any sense.”

“If you’re going to go on a vacation after a divorce is filed with the children, you go to the court, you get a court order and say, I want to be away from my wife. … One of the most distressing things about this, aside from the fact that if it’s true, is that the plot would have gone down and the children would have been there while the father was murdered. How sick is that?” Kaplan said.

According to Bahamas Court News, Lindsay allegedly plotted to kill Robert and hired Terrance Bethel, with whom she was believed to be having an affair, and Faron Newbold to carry out the murder.

Bethel, 28, of Abaco, Bahamas, and Newbold, 29, were each given a $20,000 bond, the New York Post reported.

All three must wear ankle monitors and remain in the Bahamas until Oct. 5. Shiver will also have a daily curfew of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and must sign in at the Central Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Lindsay, whose maiden name is Shirly, was named Miss Houston County in 2005, according to Houston County Pageant Inc. She also placed second in the National Peanut Festival pageant.

Robert is the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company. According to his biography on his company’s website, he was a member of the Auburn Tigers football team during his college years, where he served as a long snapper from 2006-2008. Reports show he also had a brief stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.

NewsNation’s Alabama affiliate WDHN contributed to this report.