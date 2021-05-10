Vivica A Fox on moving behind the camera to tackle difficult topics as a director; Experts explain the oil pipeline hack

(NewsNation Now) — Vivica A. Fox is stepping behind the camera to tackle the difficult topic of homelessness as a director in the upcoming film “Through Her Eyes.”

Known for her roles in movies ranging from “Independence Day” to “Kill Bill” and TV shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Fox tells Ashleigh Banfield she drew from those diverse experiences as she began the newest chapter of her career.

And just as we’re ready to get back out and drive this summer, a suspected Russian attack on the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. could hike the price of gas. If the reporting is right, a criminal syndicate is now demanding ransom from the company.

Former assistant director of the FBI Chris Swecker and former presidential adviser Richard Clarke explain what these cyber terrorists may mean for you and your summer vacation.

You can watch the entire episode of Banfield in the player above