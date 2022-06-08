Watch: Soldier surprises daughter before graduation

(NewsNation) — A heartfelt video showed the moment a U.S. Army officer deployed overseas surprised her daughter before her high school graduation in Alabama.

The video, released by the U.S. Army, shows Jai Sisk sitting in a restaurant as she watched a congratulatory video montage that her mom, Chief Warrant Officer Trina Sisk, made since she wouldn’t see Jai graduate in person.



“Though I’m not there with you in person, know that I am always there,” Sisk told her daughter in the video message, which included photos of her daughter throughout the years.

As the tribute video concluded, Jai joked that her mom looked “like one of them soldiers in them videos on TV.” A moment later, Jai turned to her right and, seeing her mother, jumped up from her seat to hug her.

After the graduation, Sisk was due to return to duty in Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield, the Army said.

