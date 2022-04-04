Watch: Ukrainian father sings ‘Yesterday’ to newborn

(NewsNation) — Ukrainian father Alex Dayrabekov’s home has been destroyed and his neighbors have been murdered.

But as bombs continue to drop, Dayrabekov still believes in yesterday.

Dayrabekov sings the Beatles’ classic song “Yesterday” to his newborn son Arthur in an emotional video shared with NewsNation.

The lyrics “I believe in yesterday” take on a whole new meaning amid Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Dayrabekov fled from Kyiv suburb Bucha with his wife and baby. Their home is four miles from a military airbase that was one of the first targets. Now that Russian forces have retreated from the city, numerous bodies of murdered civilians have been found in the streets and in mass graves.

“We are safe. We are safe and sound compared to many many others who are suffering, like, really, really bad,” Dayrabekov said Monday on “Banfield.”

Dayrabekov has been chronicling his family’s evacuation in videos posted on Twitter.

Day 39. Horrors in Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel. We have to stop the beasts pic.twitter.com/9hklouHTgI — Alex Dayrabekov 🇺🇦 (@Dayrabekov) April 3, 2022

“Just like, in the song, ‘There’s a shadow hanging over me.’ Well, of course, we all watched the news, and we heard the signals. In fact, everybody warned us about it.”

Dayrabekov has shared surreal clips of Arthur hiccupping with air raid sirens in the background and photos of the charred remains of once-proud buildings.

Day 26. Arthur got used to sirens pic.twitter.com/Ps7J3yZimP — Alex Dayrabekov 🇺🇦 (@Dayrabekov) March 21, 2022

“He’s lived in the war for the past five weeks, so it’s been like 3/4 of his life is war. But we all have gotten used to it. This is crazy, but we are so much used to it that we don’t even pay much attention.”