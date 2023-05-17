‘We’ll be there at every moment’: Kaylee Goncalves’ dad

(NewsNation) — Steve Goncalves, the father of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, and other victims’ family members plan to attend Bryan Kohberger’s arraignment Monday.

“We’re gonna be there at every moment, analyzing every piece of data … to make sure that it is the right person and we hold them accountable,” Steve Goncalves said during an exclusive appearance Wednesday on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

A grand jury has indicted Kohberger in connection to the killings of four University of Idaho college students. The indictment allows prosecutors to skip a preliminary hearing, which would have revealed more about the investigation, that had been scheduled for June.

“I understand why they did it. The witnesses need to be protected. They don’t need to be dragged through every obstacle that this process goes through. It was a wise decision to go this path. All the information will come out, but it doesn’t have to come out in multiple ways,” Goncalves said.

Kohberger — a 28-year-old graduate student pursuing a criminal justice degree at nearby Washington State University — had already been charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder for the stabbings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Goncalves.

Goncalves said he and his family will do everything in their power to make sure that Kohberger will be held accountable if guilty.

“That kind of pressure has to come from more than just one parent. It has to come from all of us. That’s what we’re working on. … They’re all starting to get their power and their strength, and they’re ready to go to court. I think that courtroom is gonna get more and more crowded,” Goncalves said. “The more uncomfortable we can make this room, the more that we can represent each person that was robbed of their lives. … It’s not gonna fix the situation. but there should be some accountability when you take people that are special.”

Goncalves also said he’s pushing back against demolition plans for the home at 1122 King Road — the crime scene — and hopes it can stay up for the duration of the trial.

“I want the defendant to be able to say, ‘There’s nothing that’s important to us that’s in that house.’ I want the truth,” Gonvalves said. “We have to come together, and we have to do what’s right for these young adults that were put in the situation. We’re the only voices that they have.”

According to new court documents, the state of Idaho has handed over 51 terabytes of video, audio and digital materials to the defense in Kohberger’s case.

Kohberger is set to appear for arraignment Monday, when he will enter a plea. He’s expected to plead not guilty.