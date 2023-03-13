Were mom’s abuse warnings ignored by the state? 

(NewsNation) — Bre Micciolo called the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP) 100 times, reporting that her son Corey was being abused by his father.

Now, her 6-year-old son is dead, and his father is charged with first-degree murder.

“I don’t know if it was incompetence on DCPP side or they just didn’t believe me,” Micciolo said during an exclusive interview on “Banfield.”

Corey was taken to a hospital April 2, 2021 by his dad Christopher Gregor after the child complained of nausea and shortness of breath, according to a probable cause affidavit, Inside Edition reported.

Corey started having seizures at the hospital, and an hour later, he died, the affidavit says. Gregor reportedly got into his car and left the state after learning of the news.

A medical examiner determined Corey’s death to be a homicide caused by blunt impact injuries. Corey had multiple bruises on his body, including on his chest, arms and legs, as well as an abrasion to his right hip, the affidavit revealed.

Micciolo told “Banfield” that she collected evidence of the abuse her son endured, including a video that reportedly shows Gregor putting their son on a treadmill and continuously upping the speed. Corey couldn’t keep up with the speed and kept falling back.

“Gregor made the child lose weight because he believed (Corey) was fat. Gregor frequently weighed (Corey) and would make him work out to lose weight,” the affidavit said.

The video has not yet been released to the public.

“I honestly do not know how it was not clear as day that he was being abused. It makes no sense to me, and I don’t think it ever will,” Micciolo said.

“Now that he (Corey) passed away, all of a sudden everyone is like, how didn’t we know? You did know. You were just ignorant,” Micciolo said.

As the litigation moves forward in Gregor’s case, Micciolo said the authorities who ignored her “need to be held accountable.”