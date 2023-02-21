What did Buster Murdaugh’s body language say?

(NewsNation) — “Buster was numb. He was telling the truth. There was no signal of deception,” body language expert Lillian Glass, a guest on “Banfield,” said Tuesday in a discussion about the testimony of Buster Murdaugh in his father’s double murder trial.

During his testimony, Buster explained points that prosecutors emphasized as “potentially sinister” during the trial’s first four weeks, including Alex Murdaugh parking behind his mother’s home or not using his cellphone for an hour during the night of the killings.

