What does ‘freedom’ really mean in America? Journalist Sebastian Junger walked hundreds of miles to find out

(NewsNation Now) — What does “freedom” really mean in America? Bestselling author and journalist Sebastian Junger walked 400 miles across the U.S., sleeping under bridges, cooking over fires and living a nomad’s life in his search for answers to that seemingly simple question for his new book “Freedom.”

Also, with U.S. troops set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan, Junger looks at what the country will look like and whether any progress made over decades of war will be undone.

And, Junger shares the story of his own brush with death. Even though he’s reported from war zones, the most life-threatening experience he’s ever encountered took place in his own living room after he suffered from an aneurysm in his pancreatic artery.