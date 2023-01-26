What does Murdaugh’s behavior tell investigators?

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh’s displays of emotion in the courtroom where he’s on trial, accused of killing his wife and child, have drawn scrutiny.

Murdaugh was emotional again Thursday as bodycam footage was played during his trial. The videos will be available once the redaction process is complete, possibly Thursday evening or Friday morning.

This evidence update comes during the first day of testimony at the trial where the first officer to arrive at the scene after Murdaugh called 911 to report his wife and son were seriously hurt noted that the suspect was upset but that he had no tears in his eyes.

“There seems to be incongruence between the behavior he had at the scene and the behavior he’s having in the courtroom,” retired FBI Special Agent Robin Dreeke said during an appearance Thursday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” Michael Hemlepp, attorney for Stephen Smith’s family, also weighed in.

Smith died in what was ruled a hit-and-run, but the case is being reexamined, partly because some members of the Murdaugh family were first on the scene when police responded to the incident.

