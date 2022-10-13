What does rioter who stole Pelosi’s lectern think now?

(NewsNation) — Adam Johnson, a Trump supporter from Florida, was so convinced the election was stolen that he flew to D.C. and was at the front of the mob that tried to break into the U.S. House chamber.

You’ve probably seen the picture of Johnson smiling and waving the lectern belonging to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Johnson has bragged that the photo “broke the internet.”

Two days later, he was arrested. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to 75 days in jail and a $5,500 fine.

He now says he’s not the same man he was Jan. 6, 2021.

“I try to take personal responsibility. I made my own choices,” Johnson said Thursday night during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “There was violence that day. People were assaulting police officers and breaking windows. I’ve always said that those people who did those things should be prosecuted, but there were a handful of people who were simply protesting.”

Johnson said he didn’t have any words for Trump and that the former president is “his own man.”

“I think that he (Trump) should speak about this and say that this is not the direction our country should be going in. I think he does have responsibility to say that January 6th was not a day to celebrate and that there is a peaceful way to have questions and defense,” Johnson added.