What happened to airline customer service?

(NewsNation) — Here’s something most consumers probably don’t know: FlyersRights’ President Paul Hudson says there’s no official requirement that airline customer service agents need to answer your call.

And that’s the sort of thing pushing traveler satisfaction to an all-time low, considering thousands of flights were delayed or canceled this week. The majority of those canceled flights were American and Delta Air Lines.

“One way they deal with cancellations, and in big delays, is simply ‘don’t answer your phone,'” Hudson said during an appearance Thursday on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Hudson encourages, although it’s not a guarantee, people to talk to a gate agent if stranded at the airport. Gate agents apparently have a special phone line they can use to help.

Also, if you’re stranded because the flight was canceled, you have a right to a refund of what you paid, even if the fare is supposedly “nonrefundable.”

“The magic word is involuntary refund. However, unless you’re bumped, there’s no compensation under the current rules in the U.S. for domestic flights,” Hudson said.

Hudson said travelers shouldn’t have to put up with the mess happening at airports nationwide. He’s calling for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to step up and enforce more regulation.