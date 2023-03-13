Why are bodies being dumped in Baton Rouge?

BATON ROUGE, La. (NewsNation) — Two other bodies were reportedly found the same day that Nathan Millard’s body was found in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Police are saying foul play is not suspected in the mysterious cases.

Retired homicide detective Fil Waters said it doesn’t appear that the cases are connected.

The body of Millard was discovered last week in a vacant lot in Baton Rouge, La., WBRZ-TV reported. He was found wrapped in plastic and rolled up in a carpet.

Millard’s cause of death is pending autopsy results and the investigation is ongoing. Police announced that they are looking for 45-year-old Derrick Perkins, who may have information related to the investigation.

