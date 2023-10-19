Why did court seal Bryan Kohberger’s medical records?

(NewsNation) — There’s been a rare point of agreement between prosecutors and the defense team of University of Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger.

This week, both parties got a “protective order” keeping Kohberger’s medical records off-limits to anyone other than the “defense counsel, investigators and retained experts.”

Some are questioning why the protective order was necessary, since medical records are already protected by law.

Kohberger’s trial was initially scheduled to begin Oct. 2, but he waived his right to a speedy trial in August. As a result, his trial date has been postponed.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were stabbed to death in November 2022.