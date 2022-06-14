Why stars are going public with health problems

(NewsNation) — Celebrities are changing the face of disease, one honest post at a time.

By letting the world know about their health struggles, those who may be suffering with something similar are feeling less alone.

“Because of reality television, we’re so used to seeing every celebrity’s life in the public, and I think they can help a lot of people going through the same thing, Roger Neal, an expert in celebrity PR and crisis management, said during a Tuesday appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

“They’re just like the rest of us. It humanizes them” Neal added.

In the last week, Grammy Award winning artist Justin Bieber announced to his 241M followers on Instagram that he has partial face paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bieber said the syndrome is caused by a virus that is attacking the nerves in his ear and face. Mayo Clinic says Ramsay Hunt Syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the nerve near an ear.

“Actually, what happens is it stays in your body just like herpes, DNA viruses, VZV also stays in your body,” said Dr. Monica Ghandi on “NewsNation Prime.” “It can come out in all sorts of ways and unfortunately in this case it came out in what’s called the facial nerve.”

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Also this week, country music star Toby Keith shared that he was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer and has been privately receiving treatment.

“Last fall, I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith, 60, wrote on Twitter. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family, but I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Lady Gaga poses for a portrait during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

Superstar Lady Gaga announced to her 84.7 million Twitter followers in September of 2017 that she suffers from fibromyalgia.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

“I am praying that more and more people come forward and we can all share what helps/hurts so we can help each other,” Gaga added.

While some celebrities openly speak out about their diagnosis, it wasn’t always so easy.

Selma Blair has multiple sclerosis, and she revealed on her Instagram in 2018 that her symptoms were “never taken seriously” by medical professionals,” Refinery29 first reported.

In 2021, Blair spoke out about her condition during an interview with The New York Times in which she proudly said she “wants you to see her living with multiple sclerosis.”