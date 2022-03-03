Why Ukraine won’t let this man fight for them against Russia

(NewsNation Now) — A Canadian who left his job as a cook to join the Ukrainian army now says he won’t be allowed to serve because he does not have combat experience.

“I’m going to be going to Romania, to work on the border there and bring my gear there,” Woolsey said Thursday on “Banfield.”

Woolsey told NewsNation on Wednesday that he was inspired to join the fight as he watched Ukrainian citizens mount a stiff resistance to one of the strongest armies in the world. He added that several veterans reached out to offer him training, but military leaders are trying to prevent inexperience from hampering their defense.

“As they told me this morning, ‘we’re too busy to train anyone,'” The Military Times’ Mark Altman said on “Banfield.” “So really think hard about it before you go.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 16,000 foreign fighters have signed up to do battle with the Russian invaders, and hundreds are already in Ukraine.

Woolsey doesn’t regret his decision to go, even if he can’t contribute as much as he thought, at least not yet.

“I’m laying in bed, watching it on a laptop while these guys are fighting their heart out and suffering,” he said. “It felt wrong, absolutely uncomfortable to just let it happen.”