Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?

(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation.

Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until more information is released before speculating.

“They’re getting pretty close to what appears to be winding down. Could it be that they’re starting to look at disaster cleanup? Or maybe the heat went out?” King said.

King, who has been a director of a cold case unit, says he doesn’t believe that the Idaho case is “in any way shape or form close to being cold.” King believes that more information will come from students in interviews now that they’ve returned from Thanksgiving break.

“That said, you got to treat it like a cold case and start bringing all the resources you can to support. And this department has done a pretty impressive job of rallying the state and federal resources to back them up. It doesn’t look like there are real egos that are standing in the way of trying to find the truth,” King said.

On Wednesday, police announced that they need help locating a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the University of Idaho murder scene.