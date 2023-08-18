Wife of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridgean speaks out

(NewsNation) — Kirsten Bridegan, the wife of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridgean, spoke out in an exclusive interview on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” describing the last time she saw her husband and saying she feels a mix of emotions, including relief that an arrest was finally made.

Bridgean’s husband was shot to death in an ambush-style slaying in a suburb of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, in February 2022.

He was lured away from his car after coming across a tire placed in the middle of the road. After getting out to move it, he was shot to death in front of his 2-year-old daughter, who was also in the car.

In an update to a case that has garnered national attention, authorities announced they arrested Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, Bridegan’s ex-wife, for his murder.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said Gardner-Fernandez has now been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and child endangerment.

“It was such a mix of emotions, you know, it was relief, and like validation of all the hard work that went into this,” Bridegan said of the arrest of Gardner-Fernandez. “But at the same time, it was heartbreak, you know, you live through that again and again, as it’s back in the news. And it’s a fresh wound open.”

Bridegan expressed empathy for the children involved, particularly her stepchildren from Jared’s previous marriage, with whom she shared a close bond.

“Am especially thinking about Liam and Abby and what that means for them with their mother’s arrest,” Bridegan said.

Bridegan revealed that she has been barred from seeing or communicating with her stepchildren since April 2022. She expressed hope for improved cooperation and understanding in the future.

“I definitely think if someone is guilty of a crime, they probably wouldn’t want their children talking to many others about things,” Bridegan said. “That would be my assumption for why that is happening. But I don’t know for sure. I just wish it wasn’t this way, and that there was better cooperation, especially now that they are with their grandparents.”

Officials have not discussed motive, but the arrest warrant states the investigation into the deceased’s background revealed a highly acrimonious divorce from his ex-wife and a contentious relationship with her current husband Mario Fernandez Saldana.

Prosecutors have revealed that Fernandez Saldana is facing similar charges in relation to the case.

In the near future, Gardner-Fernandez will be extradited to Florida to stand trial. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty.

“Prior to being in this situation, I hadn’t put a lot of thought into my own personal feelings about the death penalty,” Bridegan said “In this case, I am trusting that the state’s attorney’s office will make the best decision as far as what penalty to seek for all involved and if that is the death penalty, that I will support … if it’s life in prison, I will support that. But I do think the harshest punishment needs to be applied to those who are found guilty.”

Bridegan remembered her husband as a supportive spouse, a good listener, creative and a family man.

“Jared lived for adventure, and he lived for making memories,” Bridegan said. “He was really creative with everything. You know, he did design for work. And at home, he applied that into making really fun activities for the kids. As far as being a spouse, he was such a good listener. He listened. He supported my dreams, my aspirations. And you don’t find that every day. And so he’s very missed. We wish he was here.”