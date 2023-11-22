Kids survive after mom allegedly stabbed husband, drove into pond

CARROLLTON, Texas (NewsNation) — Texas police have arrested a mother suspected of stabbing her husband and then driving her car into a pond with their three children in it.

Wei Fen Ong was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

“It looks like maybe she intended to take her own life, as well as their kids,” Gigi McKelvey, host of the “Pretty Lies & Alibis” podcast, said Wednesday on “Banfield.” “I don’t understand why these people want to take their kids with them if they make that terrible decision in the first place.”

The children, ages 8, 9 and 12, have been released from a hospital, McKelvey said, updating NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.

Though that’s miraculous, the children will have “emotional scars. They’re very much old enough to remember what happened leading up to and while they were underwater. I’m sure that these kids are traumatized. But thank goodness, they are alive and well. And she did not succeed,” McKelvey said.

Ong’s bond for all the charges is $1.8 million.

NewsNation affiliate WJW contributed to this report.