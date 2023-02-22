Will Bryan Kohberger’s trial be moved away from Moscow?

(NewsNation) — Should Bryan Kohberger’s trial for the alleged murder of four college students be moved out of Moscow, Idaho, to ensure it’s fair?

Criminal defense attorney Mark O’Mara, who successfully defended George Zimmerman, told NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday that with access to information on the internet, moving a trial doesn’t have the same effect it once did.

“You just have to do a good job picking the jury,” O’Mara said on “Banfield.”

Logistically, too, it’s unclear where that venue would be. Towns surrounding Moscow include Lewiston (30 miles away), Coeur D’Alene (85 miles away) and Boise (300 miles away).

“The truth is with social media these days, everybody knows everything about the case,” jury consultant Richard Gabriel said on “CUOMO.” “What’s important in change of venue is who knows the victims. Who knows Kohberger? How affiliated are the jurors going to be with the people here in the town?”

Moving the case could therefore create more impartiality in potential jurors, according to Gabriel.

“That being said, college towns are a little more liberal and a little more forgiving in terms of defendants rights, and willing to give them the benefit of the doubt in terms of reasonable doubt,” Gabriel added.

Attorney Mark Geragos famously moved for a change of venue in Scott Peterson’s case. He now believes that was the wrong move.

“Be careful what you wish for because I actually got changed to San Mateo … which was much more conservative,” Geragos said on “CUOMO.” “A lot of times, you can get a place that is not what you want.”