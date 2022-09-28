Will Ian’s flooding be as bad at Katrina’s?

(NewsNation) — Lt. General Russel Honore, who guided New Orleans through Katrina’s aftermath, discussed the comparisons between Ian and Katrina on NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Tuesday night.

It’s possible that Ian could engulf the entire state of Florida, according to Honore. The geography of Florida makes it so the storm could travel from south to north and transit the entire state, dumping enormous amounts of water.

The retired general also said that saving people’s lives from Hurricane Ian will heavily rely on volunteers.

“This is a much bigger threat to the United States, and to our people in Florida, than Katrina was. There will be a lot of flooding, and a lot of people are going to get wet in Florida” Honore added.