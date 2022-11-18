Will the new Congress be more civil?

(NewsNation) — We send people to the Capitol to put their difference aside for the good of the country, but that doesn’t seem to be working.

A recent study by the University of Winnipeg analyzed the tweets of every member of the House and Senate from 2009 to 2019.

Researchers gave each tweet a score based on how rude and disrespectful it was, and it turns out they were 23% more disrespectful in 2019 than they were 10 years earlier.

It’s not just politicians, either. Christine Porath, professor of management at Georgetown University, told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Thursday that it’s not a shock, given how much people have been suffering and how stressed out people have been.

Another study by Georgetown University found the following data:

76% of respondents experience incivility at least once a month.

78% witness incivility at work at least once a month, and 70% witness it at least two to three times a month.

73% report that it’s not unusual for customers to behave badly.

78% believe that bad behavior from customers toward employees is more common than it was five years ago.

66% believe bad behavior from customers toward other customers is more common than it was five years ago.

