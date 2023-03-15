Will Vallow’s beliefs be problematic in jury selection? 

(NewsNation) — Jury selection will begin soon in “doomsday mom” Lori Vallow Daybells’ murder trial.

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield questions what might happen if some jurors share the same “extreme religious beliefs” as Vallow Daybell, who is accused of killing her two children, who went missing in 2019 and were found dead on the property of now-husband Chad Daybell. Both are charged in the deaths of 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old Joshua.

Authorities investigating the killings of the children have determined that the couple was part of a doomsday preparation group and that Vallow Daybell had written books about the end of the world.

Lori Vallow Daybell is set to stand trial April 3. Chad Daybell’s trial will happen at a later time.

Leah Sottile, author of “When the Moon Turns to Blood: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and a Story of Murder, Wild Faith, and End Times” shares her perspective in the video above.